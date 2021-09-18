Sex Education To Fleabag, Five Groundbreaking Shows With Iconic LGBTQIA+ Characters We Can Never Forget

As filmmakers and networks woke up to the fact that viewers want to watch television that reflects not only their own lives, but the lives of those around them, there has been a massive shift in the kinds of LGBTQIA+ characters and storylines we see on TV. Whether it's a recurring non-binary character or broadcasting a same-sex kiss, the explosion in queer representation had delivered more watershed moments than one can count. With the increasing visibility of LGBTQIA+ folks in mainstream media, recent times have been blessed with some awe-inspiring characters on television who truly remind us that love is love - regardless of gender or sexual orientation!

Binge-watch these five woke TV series with masterfully crafted queer characters that are bound to pull your heartstrings with their adorable queer love stories!

1. Sex Education on Netflix

When it comes to onscreen sex and relationships, Sex Education provides critical representation across the board. Created by Laurie Nunn, this coming-of-age dramedy centres on students at a UK secondary school struggling to understand their emerging identities. This show depicts not just homosexual and heterosexual relationships well but also considers asexuality with care and grace. The characters are extremely well developed, and the storylines explore sensitive subjects with levity and tenderness. Otis's gay best friend is our favourite character for his openness, courage, and fabulous sense of style. The new season of the beloved series is round the corner!

2. Schitts Creek on Comedy Central India

A spoilt brat with an impeccable personal style and a biting wit to be reckoned with, David Rose is perhaps television's most lovable queer character. Following a dramatic personal development arch, David's love story with Patrick moved us all to tears in no time. Simple, sweet and effortlessly iconic, David and Patrick have most definitely redefined the age-old tropes of queer characters with their soulful love story on Schitt's Creek. Not to forget, the drag avatars of Moira Rose also garnered eyeballs for the show

3. Riverdale on Colors Infinity

The hit American drama, based on the iconic Archie Comics characters, has garnered a large queer following over three seasons thanks to its attractive cast, copious amounts of drama, and its acceptance of gay, lesbian and bisexual characters. The beloved show made history in 2010 with the introduction of Kevin Keller, a wholesome boy-next-door who happened to be the series' first-ever openly gay character.

4. Sense8 on Netflix

Science fiction has the power to break storytelling boundaries whenever and however its creators see fit. Sense8 did that in all the ways that matter. This diverse, LGBTQIA+ inclusive story of 'sensates' - people emotionally and psychologically linked to one another, reimagined the boundaries of human connection with its out of the box idea. This series is a bonafide triumph for the LGBTQIA+ community. While technically, all the Sense 8 characters are pansexuals, the story of Nomi, a trans lesbian political blogger and hacktivist, and her girlfriend Amanita gives viewers an amazing couple to fall for. Additionally, the storyline of Lito and Hernando will make you fall in love!

5. Fleabag on Amazon Prime Video

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge who also stars in the title role, the series focuses on Fleabag, an angry, depressed and sex-crazy woman living in London. The show is notable for breaking 'the fourth wall' on various occasions, where the protagonist speaks to the camera and addresses the audience. In the show's second season, Fleabag came out as bisexual, receiving praise from fans for providing some much-needed bisexual representation on television.