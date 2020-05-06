    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Shah Rukh Khan's New Nextflix Production 'Betaal' To Release On May 24

      Shah Rukh Khan's second production with Netflix titled, Betaal, will hit the streaming platform on May 24. Betaal is reportedly a horror series, written and directed by Patrick Graham. Patrick Graham is known for helming the Radhika Apte-starrer horror series, Ghoul for Netflix.

      Netflix announced the series by sharing its first took on Instagram. The clip shows several military personnel startled by the things they witness in an abandoned house. As the camera pans out, you hope to see what they are looking at, but the screen cuts to the show's title, Betaal. The caption read, "They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. #Betaal coming soon!"

      Betaal will see Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra in the leading roles. Both can be seen in the teaser, with Viineet right out front, while Aahana can be seen holding a gun behind him. The official description of the show credits Nikhil Mahajan as co-director of the series, and Gaurav Verma as the co-produced alongside, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

      Other production houses involved with the project are SK Global and Blumhouse Productions, who are known to release horror hits like The Purge, Get Out, The Invisible Man and more. With big names attached to the show, fans' excitement for Betaal has skyrocketed. The makers are yet to announce when the first trailer for the show will be out.

      The official Twitter page of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the first look and wrote, "Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma, it premieres May 24 on @NetflixIndia." Betaal is Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with Netflix followed by 2019 spy thriller, Bard of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
