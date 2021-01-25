Shahid Kapoor Shares Selfie With Raj & DK; Hints About Dark And Gritty Collaboration For Digital Debut Project

Several Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Nazwazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen, etc., have debuted on digital platform, and now, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his debut on OTT platform. Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the pre-production prep.

The actor took to Instagram Stories and confirmed the news by sharing a selfie posing with the director duo Raj & DK, who will be creating the project. Shahid's caption with the picture has fans even more excited. The actor wrote, "It's taking off... These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan... @rajanddk."

The filmmaker duo also reposted the selfie on their Instagram Stories and added, "Badder Boy". According to reports, the photo was clicked in Goa as the team is getting ready to kickstart the secret project.

Talking about the collaboration, very little is known about the project. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the show is an action thriller and will also star Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. A source revealed, "Raj and DK wanted someone of his (Vijay Sethupathi) stature to join the cast of the action thriller."

The report also quoted the source further, "The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay's debut in a series on the OTT platform." Some reports have also speculated that the untitled project is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Jersey and will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film titled Yoddha.

