Shahrukh Khan Drops The Teaser Of His Most Challenging Role; Watch Video Here!

Trust Shahrukh Khan to always do things differently! Recently, the official Twitter page of Netflix India dropped a video featuring the superstar and it's got us put on our thinking caps.

In the video shared by the online streaming platform, King Khan is seen reacting to a phone call about a possible recruitment. It begins with the actor receiving the call, believing it to be for a film, only to learn that it's for a real spy gig. This is followed by a title card that reads, 'Story abhi baaki hai, Watch more on August 22'.

Check out the tweet here.

Well, it looks like the superstar is hinting at his role as a producer in Netflix's upcoming series, 'Bard of Blood'. The web series is based on Bilal Siddiqui's novel by the same name and stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The actor plays a former secret agent who is recalled from his new life as an English professor, and sent to a dangerous mission.

Speaking about his experience of working on the series at India Today Mind Rocks 2019, Emraan said, "It's pretty tough. It's like shooting three films simultaneously. It was a lot of work but I really enjoyed it."

Directed by Vibhu Dasgupta, 'Bard of Blood' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Amyra Dastur, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Singh among others. The series is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 27.