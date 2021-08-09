Shamita Had Second Thoughts About Bigg Boss OTT After Raj Kundra's Arrest, Says Didn't Want To Stop Working

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss OTT house on Sunday. Before entering the house the actress revealed that she had seconds thoughts about joining the team of contestants. She told host Karan Johar that recent events, hinting at her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's arrest for his alleged connection with a porn racket, she wasn't sure that joining the reality TV show was a good idea.

Shamita revealed that she decided to go forth with entering Bigg Boss OTT because she had made the commitment a long time ago. "Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don't stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached)."

Using Salman Khan's iconic diagloue she added, "Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti."

(But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it).

For the unversed, Shilpa's husband Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content. While Shilpa has been questioned by the police, the actress reportedly is not connected to the case.

However, the actress has received some backlash online due to, husband's arrest. Opening up about the same, she urged for privacy in a statement. She said, "I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course."

Shamita has been vocal about her support for her sister on social media. The recent events also have fans excited about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT.