Sharad Kelkar Opens Up About The Family Man 2 Controversy, Says It Takes A Lot To Create Something

Since the release of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2, the makers and the cast have received critical acclaim. However, the show had a rocky start even before its release. Hours after the trailer release, netizens had called for a ban on the show. Talking about the same, actor Sharad Kelkar said that it was unfair for people to criticise the show.

He added, "To criticise something, it takes nothing. But to create something, it takes a lot. Obviously, the makers are educated and learned people, they've seen the whole world and will incorporate that. It was carefully written. Aisa nahi hai ki mann mein aaya aur likh diya (It's not like they wrote whatever came to their mind)."

Explaining further he said, "Daadi kehti hain raat ko, 'So ja, varna bhoot aa jaayega'. Will you say, 'Daadi, ban horror stories'? It's stupidity. Nobody is abusing anyone, or taking someone's name, then why should anyone be against anything."

For the unversed, the makers had also released a statement before the release, urging people to watch the show before making assumptions based on the minute-long trailer.

Meanwhile, talking about the fans' reaction after release, he revealed that he was "satisfied" with the response and knew people would appreciate the show. "The writing, Raj & DK, it had a different class to it. It actually dropped on the OTT platform a day before. I didn't read the reviews immediately, and got done watching the show the next afternoon. Everybody has done such a brilliant job," he added.

The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee follows a secret agent Srikant Tiwari, who struggles to keep his job hidden from his family while juggling the responsibility of being a father. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others.