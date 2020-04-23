Shark Tank Season 11, Master Chef USA And Other International Shows To Watch On Voot Select

Why Women Kill

A darkly comedic drama detailing the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The protagonists' Lucy Lui, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell will trade for your minds for sure!

Nancy Drew

It's time to bring alive your favourite teen detective from books to digital screens. A brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay will leave you traceless. After her mother's untimely death Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to the college.

But she couldn't keep off for too long as when a socialite got murdered, Nancy finds herself as a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. The journey is a roller coaster ride!

MasterChef USA - Season 10

Passionate cooks hailing from various parts of the US come together and compete against each other in culinary challenges crafted by the finest cooks of the word, the latest season starring Gordon Ramsay. A show full of salt, sugar, spice and everything nice.

Gear up as the contestants showcase and develop their cooking skills and win the title of the best chef. Tighten your aprons as these home chefs give us a treat to our buds.

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is never far behind when it comes to current affairs. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, now very innovatively being called The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah, as now that he is hosting the specials from home.

The hilarious native of South Africa born to a black South African mother and a white European father has been lauded for his unique, insightful take on current events and ability to sell out international comedy shows. It's also helpful that he is, in the words of his Comedy Central boss, "wickedly funny." You can't miss on this one!