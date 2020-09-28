Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Bags Nomination In Best Drama Series Category At Emmy Awards 2020

Shefali Shah's earnest and honest portrayal as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Richie Mehta's Netflix original show Delhi Crime was unarguably the best performance by any Indian actor across streaming platforms last year. Needless to say, the prolific actor won three Best Actor awards for her stupendous performance at the prestigious Jagran Film Festival, iReel Awards and Asian Academy Creative Awards (in Singapore) last year.

Such has been the popularity of the show that it has now bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at this year's International Emmy Awards 2020. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recently announced the nominations for the International Emmy Awards in various categories.

From the exasperation of investigating the high-profile Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in 2012 to rage against armchair protesters, the versatile actress as the determined police officer walked away with all the accolades for her brilliant performance.

Shefali Shah informs, "I'm beyond excited. I don't know another show that deserves this more. Delhi Crime and Vartika are one of the best things that happened to me. I am so so proud to be a part of it, irrespective of nominations or awards. Of course, the recognition emphasises what I feel."

Possessing a natural charisma about her, Shefali is one of the finest and most versatile actresses. Her most impactful recent projects include Juice, Once Again and The Last Lear which also fetched her a National Award.

Amazon's Four More Shots Please And Actor Arjun Mathur Nominated For 2020 International Emmy Awards