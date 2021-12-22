    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill's Pic In Lucifer Poster Stuns Fans; Actress Shares Video Which Says Asli Bigg Boss Main Hi Hoon

      Who doesn't know Shehnaaz Gill? Well, the answer is everyone knows her; all thanks to Bigg Boss! The Punjabi actress and singer became a household with Bigg Boss 13 stint and since then there is no look back. She has huge fan base and looks like Netflix is cashing in on her popularity! Recently, Shehnaaz shared a poster of Lucifer in which she was seen posing with Tom Ellis, and captioned it as, "Asli Bigg Boss toh yahaan hai #NetflixIndiaplayback2021 #playback2021."

      Netflix India commented on her post writing, "Lucifer chahte hai aap confession room mein aaye." Fans were stunned with the poster and many wondered if she is making digital debut. She even has been trending on Twitter.

      Shehnaaz Gill

      Take a look at a few tweets!

      @SargorikadS: Shehnaaz Gill killing it.

      Mysterious Girl: #Netflix Advertisement in which Bollywood celebrities are also part of it , Shehnaaz hardwork paid of She has raised her standard in too short span of time ,her fellowmates are struggling hard to grab such opportunity. Proud of you @ishehnaaz_gill.

      @Reyyanist: Shehnaaz doing things along with other biggies is something we always wished for !! 🔥♥️. Its for year ending playback list promotion but its huge because one day we are going to see her. ♥️✨🤲Shehnaaz The Ruling Queen.

      Rahul: People laughed at her English and she took her punjabi to the most famous drama of English ...Proud???? Hellll Yeahhhhh 😈🔥.

      In another video, she can be seen telling Lucifer in Punjabi, "I cried so much ..and i still got voted out." To this Lucifer consoles her and says, "No no no you can't blame yourself, she then tells him, "Bhai also told me the same."

      Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

      Shehnaaz Gill Visits Kids At An Orphanage In Amritsar; Fans Say They See Sidharth Shukla In Shehnaaz

      Recently, Shehnaaz also shared a video in which she was seen with The White Tiger actors Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She tells the duo that she hasn't seen Radhika Apte and Nawaz since the long time. She captioned the video as, "But asli Bigg Boss toh main hi hoon #NetflixIndiaplayback2021 #playback2021."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

      Apparently, in Netflix India Playback 2021, we will get to watch the important series or what and who all trended on Netflix in 2021. Isn't it interesting?

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 16:27 [IST]
      X