Shehnaaz Gill To Participate In Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Report

Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp that will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut is creating huge buzz ever since it was announced. As per the concept, 16 contestants will be locked up inside the jail for 72 days. Several names are doing the rounds, and now, it is being said that Shehnaaz Gill, who is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, is the confirmed contestant on the show.

As per BollywoodLife report, Shehnaaz has been approached to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's reality show and it is being said that she has agreed to do it!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Shehnaaz Gill has been approached to be part of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and she even agreed to do it, Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and he wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity or her. Also, Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the Lock Upp."

The source further added, "Shehnaaz rose like a phoenix in the most difficult challenge that life threw at her. And this show will be a cakewalk for her. It will be other contestants who will have two fear and she is the strongest and the most popular face on TV right now. The girl has become India's Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif."

Other names that are doing the rounds are Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl and Sapna Bhavnani.

Lock Upp: Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari & Mallika Sherawat Approached? Concept & Premiere Date Revealed

Lock Upp Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Poonam Pandey & Others Likely To Enter The Kangana Ranaut Show

The show will stream on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer from February 27. Apparently, the names of 16 contestants will be announced officially soon.