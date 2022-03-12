Shilpa Shetty's All New Chat Show Shape Of You Is Out Now!

Mirchi, India's no 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched its brand-new show Shape of You on February 23. A one-of-a-kind chat show, hosted by Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, is presented by Pintola Peanut Butter and powered by Sofit. The show went live on the 11th of March exclusively on Mirchi's YouTube channel- Filmy Mirchi.

Kick-starting the series with Jacqueline Fernandez, Mirchi's Shape of You will have a star-studded line-up featuring the best from the entertainment industry, including John Abraham, Masaba Gupta, Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakul Preet and many more. Over twelve educational and exciting episodes, audiences will get everything from fitness tips to motivational anecdotes and self-love reassurance.

Fans can get a sneak-peek into their favorite Bollywood celebrities' fitness and wellness regimes. With a new personality every episode, Shilpa Shetty will dive into conversations around mental, physical, and emotional wellness. Moreover, through candid conversations, Shilpa will also talk to her guests about their journey, physically and mentally, from the time of their debut till the present day. What's more? Audiences will get to watch Bollywood's best try their hands-on fun workouts along with Shilpa.

On the launch of the first episode, Preeti Nihalani, Chief Business & Revenue Officer, ENIL, said, "We are extremely excited to be taking the much-awaited fitness and wellness chat show live today. In the last few years focus on health & fitness has increased immensely amongst audiences. Hence it was a natural fit for Mirchi to bring in a show around fitness from the perspective of Bollywood. Shape of You will showcase celebrities in conversation with Bollywood's fitness diva-Shilpa Shetty. I would also like to thank our sponsors-Pintola and Sofit-for coming on board with us and helping us bring the concept of this show to life."

Watch the trailer here:

Watch the first episode here:

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, "With an intent to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, people are increasingly leaning on nourishing foods and beverages. Sofit's collaboration with 'Shape of You' is in sync with our brand proposition of 'Fit is Fab'! The brand espouses the idea that when you are fit from the inside, you feel fab on the outside. With this integration, we are attempting to motivate audiences to commence their fitness journey through listening to inspiring stories from their favorite celebrities. Our goal for this collaboration is to educate the audience about healthy options and also to debunk some long-held fitness fallacies."

Stay tuned to Filmy Mirchi YouTube channel to catch new episodes of Shape of You with Shilpa Shetty' this March.