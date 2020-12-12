Shilpa Shinde As Queen Meerawati Challenges Male-Dominated Laws In Paurashpur – Watch The Introduction Video!

Shilpa Shinde will be seen portraying one of the most important characters – Queen Meerawati, in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's highly-anticipated magnum opus, Paurashpur. Her character poster showcasing her fierce attitude of challenging the male supremacy and laws in Paurashpur kingdom has been well appreciated by the viewers, especially her fans.

The King may seem to rule his realm, but it is Queen Meerawati's wisdom that makes Paurashpur stand as a powerful kingdom.

Shilpa Shinde's impactful dialogues including "Hum achhi tarah se jaante hai ke humein aage kya karna hai" and "Kab tak yu talwar chalate rahoge, badla lena hai to yudh karo" have certainly set the bar higher for the show that's eagerly awaited.

Touted to be one of the biggest web series ever brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji and ZEE5's magnum opus Paurashpur is already making headlines. Directed by Shachindra Vats, the period drama web-series stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Anantvijay Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, and others.

Witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, as the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom.

Stay tuned to watch the trailer on 8th December 2020 only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!

