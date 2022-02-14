Shiny Handcuffs And A Sinister Baton: Kangana Ranaut Sizzles In The Second Poster Of Lock Upp

The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut's digital debut as a host in India's biggest and most fearless reality show has spread a wild frenzy among the media and viewers alike. Recently the host of the show Kangana dropped the teaser for Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachaari Khel, which will be aired on ALTBalaji & MX Player. So naturally, there were plenty of speculations around what the actress said in the teaser. From haters slapping FIRs against her to B-grade strugglers, Kangana took them all on in the first teaser, which shows that the reality show will be a complete livewire!

Now, Kangana has dropped the second poster for Lock Upp and the Queen of Bollywood is looking badass and defiant. Grabbing a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black sinister baton, Kangana is seen sporting a spiky, glittering gown, and her look says she means business this time around! Behind Kangana, we can see a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on, which signals that Kangana is ready to take on the 16 celebrity contestants inside her jail and flag off a wild ride of entertainment!



While the host's caption reads: "Yaha sab hain equal... equally in danger. Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb."

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.

Watch Lock Upp live only on ALTBalaji & MX Player starting from February 27, 2022!