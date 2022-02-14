    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shiny Handcuffs And A Sinister Baton: Kangana Ranaut Sizzles In The Second Poster Of Lock Upp

      By
      |

      The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut's digital debut as a host in India's biggest and most fearless reality show has spread a wild frenzy among the media and viewers alike. Recently the host of the show Kangana dropped the teaser for Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachaari Khel, which will be aired on ALTBalaji & MX Player. So naturally, there were plenty of speculations around what the actress said in the teaser. From haters slapping FIRs against her to B-grade strugglers, Kangana took them all on in the first teaser, which shows that the reality show will be a complete livewire!

      Now, Kangana has dropped the second poster for Lock Upp and the Queen of Bollywood is looking badass and defiant. Grabbing a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black sinister baton, Kangana is seen sporting a spiky, glittering gown, and her look says she means business this time around! Behind Kangana, we can see a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on, which signals that Kangana is ready to take on the 16 celebrity contestants inside her jail and flag off a wild ride of entertainment!

      Lock Upp Second Poster

      While the host's caption reads: "Yaha sab hain equal... equally in danger. Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb."

      Kangana Ranaut Looks Bold And Glamorous In Her First Look From The Fearless Reality Show Lock UppKangana Ranaut Looks Bold And Glamorous In Her First Look From The Fearless Reality Show Lock Upp

      Lock Upp: Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari & Mallika Sherawat Approached? Concept & Premiere Date RevealedLock Upp: Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari & Mallika Sherawat Approached? Concept & Premiere Date Revealed

      Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.
      Watch Lock Upp live only on ALTBalaji & MX Player starting from February 27, 2022!

      Comments
      Read more about: lock upp kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 14:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X