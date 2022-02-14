Shiny Handcuffs And A Sinister Baton: Kangana Ranaut Sizzles In The Second Poster Of Lock Upp
The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut's digital debut as a host in India's biggest and most fearless reality show has spread a wild frenzy among the media and viewers alike. Recently the host of the show Kangana dropped the teaser for Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachaari Khel, which will be aired on ALTBalaji & MX Player. So naturally, there were plenty of speculations around what the actress said in the teaser. From haters slapping FIRs against her to B-grade strugglers, Kangana took them all on in the first teaser, which shows that the reality show will be a complete livewire!
Now,
Kangana
has
dropped
the
second
poster
for
Lock
Upp
and
the
Queen
of
Bollywood
is
looking
badass
and
defiant.
Grabbing
a
shiny
pair
of
handcuffs
and
a
big
black
sinister
baton,
Kangana
is
seen
sporting
a
spiky,
glittering
gown,
and
her
look
says
she
means
business
this
time
around!
Behind
Kangana,
we
can
see
a
bunch
of
prisoners
with
their
hoods
on,
which
signals
that
Kangana
is
ready
to
take
on
the
16
celebrity
contestants
inside
her
jail
and
flag
off
a
wild
ride
of
entertainment!
While the host's caption reads: "Yaha sab hain equal... equally in danger. Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb."
Lock
Upp:
Badass
Jail
Atyaachari
Khel
will
be
streamed
live
on
ALTBalaji
and
MX
Player.
There
will
be
16
popular
celebrity
contestants
locked
up
in
Kangana
Ranaut's
jail.
They
will
compete
for
the
most
basic
amenities
as
they
fight
for
the
winner's
title.
The
celebrity
contestants
will
soon
be
revealed
to
the
viewers
who,
as
a
first,
can
also
interact
with
them
and
be
a
unique
part
of
the
show.
Watch Lock Upp live only on ALTBalaji & MX Player starting from February 27, 2022!