Shobhaa De In Conversation With The Married Woman Cast And Women Achievers On Breaking Shackles

Launched on the occasion of International Women's Day (8th March 2021), ALTBalaji's latest show, 'The Married Woman' has been showered with a tremendous response by critics and viewers around the globe. They couldn't stop raving about the show, brilliant storytelling, and dazzling performances by the show's lead cast, Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra.

While everyone has been going gaga over 'The Married Woman' and calling it one of the best entertaining and uplifting series to binge-watch, ALTBalaji decided to curate a digital debate surrounding the show's theme - breaking stereotypes, individuality v/s conditioning, self-realization, acceptance, and love, etc. Attended by the celebrated women from the entertainment and media fraternity, moderated by popular columnist-author Shobhaa De.

The panel of esteemed individuals for the debate featured the Content Czarina and OTT disruptor - Ekta Kapoor, the show's cast - Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, celebrated author of the book 'A Married Woman' - Manju Kapur, renowned journalist Shoma Chaudhary, the very talented actor Shruti Seth and social media sensation Snehil Dixit Mehra A.K.A. BC Aunty.

The highly engaging and interactive debate got off to an exciting start with the incredible Shobhaa De as the host. Touching several important questions related to individual choices, societal pressures, breaking stereotypes, individuality v/s conditioning, the debate raised many eyebrows with startling revelations and unabashed reverts by the esteemed panellists.

On her decision to back a show like 'The Married Woman', Ekta Kapoor said, "I had a long dying wish to create a show based on the book 'A Married Woman' but there wasn't a medium ready for it. The television medium was a bit conservative, and cinema is commercially-led, but I felt this is a great place to put out content like this when the web medium came in. The book deals with a lot of uncomfortable conversations, speak about a lot of hatred in the country at that time, speaks about relationships between husband and wife... I think the book had all the elements and then I felt it broke different kinds of conditioning and imaging. So, I was very sure to make this book."

Portraying the lead character in the show, Ridhi Dogra added, "When I played Astha, I felt like most of the women out there. As women, we tend to put others before us. It just comes naturally to us. I did identify with Astha and have no problem in sort of understanding or empathizing with her. While playing the character, I had many questions in my head as to why Astha is like this. But I understood her confusion and the complications she was going through. I just ended up having a lot of empathy for women like Astha. There are so many women out there who seem like they have got it all together, but they are dealing with many rejections daily simply because they are women. I wanted to show that effectively."

On playing a challenging role in the show, Monica Dogra mentioned, "One thing I really like about the show and all of the multiple themes being explored is that we understand that the truth has many faces. I can say what's true for me and what I feel. My experience may not be the same as someone else's. I recently finished watching the entire show and I must say it's so intense and heart-touching."

Author Manju Kapur added, "I have been wondering how am I going to react after I watch the show which I wrote 20 years ago. It was great to see it on-screen having a new life. Having written the novel, it makes me feel good that people of this generation could also relate to the show even after two decades."

Senior journalist Shoma Chaudhary said, "So much of our talk as women is to repudiate the caring side of ourselves and the fact that we play multiple roles. The individuality that we are seeking as women, even men, also feels the bread-earner pressure. We all have lived in these terrible stereotypes."

Actor Shruti Seth said, "I have to celebrate Ekta Kapoor because she is literally helping women break out of boxes. We are all kind of put inside a box, whether it's a married woman, an independent woman, or a single mother - a character I played in ALTBalaji's Mentalhood. I just feel we always try to move out of the boxes and society tries to put us back there. Most of the time, we are just negotiating and managing male egos."

Social media sensation Snehil Dixit Mehra added, "I am feeling very fortunate to be a part of this panel and sharing space with women who have actually paved the way for women equality. I want to be friends with Peeplika and Astha and that's my feeling for the show. There was mockery and fat-shaming when I started off on social media and I was uncertain about putting myself out there but I took things in my stride and proved myself."

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others. 'The Married Woman' is streaming on ALTBalaji!