Show Stopper Star Digangana Suryavanshi: Even Today When I Pick Up The Phone, I Say Jai Mata Di (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress
Digangana
Suryavanshi,
who's
known
for
her
popular
roles
in
many
TV
shows
and
Bollywood
movies,
is
now
all
set
to
treat
her
fans
with
yet
another
amazing
project.
In
the
upcoming
web
series
Show
Stopper,
the
actress
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
showstopper,
who
attempts
to
break
negative
taboos
around
the
fashion
industry.
Recently,
Digangana
Suryavanshi
had
a
candid
chat
with
Filmibeat,
in
which
she
opened
up
about
the
stereotypes
around
the
glamour
world.
The
Jalebi
actress
said,
"When
one
says
the
word
'fashion',
people
think
a
lot
of
negative
things
around
it.
There
are
so
many
taboos
around
the
fashion
industry
and
how
it's
perceived
in
a
negative
light.
Unfortunately,
some
people
come
from
the
mindset
that
if
one
is
from
the
fashion
industry,
they
think
they
can
be
talked
or
behaved
with
in
any
way
and
that
they
wouldn't
mind
at
all."
She
further
added,
"One
cannot
judge
a
person's
character
by
their
profession.
Even
today
when
I
pick
up
the
phone,
the
first
thing
I
say
is
Jai
Mata
Di." Well,
the
diva
has
often
been
seen
visiting
holy
temples
during
special
occasions,
and
never
shies
away
from
showing
her
spiritual
side.
In
the
web
show,
Digangana
Suryavanshi
will
be
seen
playing
a
never-seen-before
look,
and
her
fans
seem
to
be
really
looking
forward
to
the
series.
The
web
show,
Show
Stopper
also
stars
Shweta
Tiwari,
Sourabh
Raaj
Jain
and
Rohit
Roy
in
key
roles.
Coming
back
to
Digangana,
she
will
next
be
seen
in
the
films
like
The
Battle
Of
Bhima
Koregaon,
Dark
Path
and
one
Telugu
untitled
film.