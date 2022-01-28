Show Stopper Star Digangana Suryavanshi: Even Today When I Pick Up The Phone, I Say Jai Mata Di (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who's known for her popular roles in many TV shows and Bollywood movies, is now all set to treat her fans with yet another amazing project. In the upcoming web series Show Stopper, the actress will be seen playing the role of a showstopper, who attempts to break negative taboos around the fashion industry.

Recently, Digangana Suryavanshi had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which she opened up about the stereotypes around the glamour world. The Jalebi actress said, "When one says the word 'fashion', people think a lot of negative things around it. There are so many taboos around the fashion industry and how it's perceived in a negative light. Unfortunately, some people come from the mindset that if one is from the fashion industry, they think they can be talked or behaved with in any way and that they wouldn't mind at all."

She further added, "One cannot judge a person's character by their profession. Even today when I pick up the phone, the first thing I say is Jai Mata Di." Well, the diva has often been seen visiting holy temples during special occasions, and never shies away from showing her spiritual side.

In the web show, Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen playing a never-seen-before look, and her fans seem to be really looking forward to the series. The web show, Show Stopper also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy in key roles. Coming back to Digangana, she will next be seen in the films like The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon, Dark Path and one Telugu untitled film.