Shruti Seth Opens Up On Filming Intimate Scene With Jaideep Ahlawat In Bloody Brothers

Shruti Seth who is gearing up for the release of Bloody Brothers recently opened up about her character. Shruti will be seen playing the wife of Jaideep Ahlawat's character. The two will be seen sharing an intimate scene in the show as well, the actress opened up about the same and revealed that Jaideep made her feel very comfortable on set.

Shruti Seth said, "Jaideep is a dream to work with. Just watching him perform is a masterclass for any actor. He's wonderful on-screen and even more wonderful off-screen. He made the whole intimacy scene so easy and comfortable."

The show's trailer also hinted at a scene where Shruti will be sharing a kiss with another co-star, Mugdha Godse. In another interview, Shruti called the scene funny and added that for actors 'performance trumps discomfort'.

She revealed, "It was funny because both of us had never done a scene like it before but Shaad (Ali), the director really put us at ease. And then for actors the performance trumps discomfort so we eventually made it seem totally natural".

Bloody Brothers is a six-part series revolving around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi (Jaideep) and Daljeet's (Zeeshan) relationship changes after a tragic car accident occurs. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the show is an Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt.

The series also features Tina Desai, Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Yuri Suri in pivotal roles. Bloody Brothers is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with BBC Studios India and will stream on ZEE5 from March 18, 2022.