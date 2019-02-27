English
    Shweta Tiwari To Star Opposite Akshay Oberoi In Her Digital Debut!

    ALTBalaji is known for its ever-increasing array of engaging shows that always leaves the audience asking for more. The platform is all set to bring together a new family drama titled Hum, Tum and Them, touted to be a beautiful love story, backed by two stars at the top of the game - Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Oberoi. We are in store for seeing them share the screen space for the first time.

    Shweta Tiwari will be debuting on the digital space for the first time. She will be seen playing the role of a super talented Textile Revivalist, who is a creative genius but an emotional idiot. Playing the lead along with her will be the very handsome Akshay Oberoi.

    Shweta On Her Comeback With Web Series

    Shweta Tiwari, who is making her comeback with this web series said, "I am happy to return to my first love. I have only shot for one day, and I realised I missed being in front of the camera. The shoot didn't require much time as we were filming in Mumbai. Since I had not done a web series, this seemed like the perfect opportunity."

    Shweta Googled About Akshay!

    Interestingly, the two actors had little idea about each other before they shared screen space. "I had not heard of Akshay Oberoi before, so I Googled him," says Shweta Tiwari.

    Akshay Oberoi On Working With Shweta

    On the other hand, the hazel-eyed boy, who is known for his stints in Bollywood and web space said, "I am uneducated about the telly world. Although I didn't know Shweta Tiwari, I was quickly made aware of how big a star she is. It is an honour to be working with her. I am now catching up on her past work."

    Akshay’s Role On The Show

    Akshay reveals that the show has him play an older character. "Since I have to look older than my age, my makeup takes longer. I play a guy who has little sense of responsibility until he meets his match."

    Hum, Tum & Them Is About

    The upcoming series revolves around a family drama and the pain that everyone goes through in keeping up with it. After all, a relationship is a commitment where giving up is always an option but making it work is a choice!

