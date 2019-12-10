Shweta Tiwari Used To Lock Herself Up & Cry; Says Daughter Convinced Her To Do Intimate Scenes

Shweta Tiwari Used To Lock Herself In Vanity & Cry

Shweta revealed that she had a lot of mood swings while shooting intimate scenes. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "All these people have tolerated me so much on set. I used to leave the sets and lock myself inside the vanity and cry saying ‘I can't do it'."

Palak Convinced Her To Do Intimate Scenes

"When the script came to me, there were kisses mentioned in it. I discussed this with my daughter Palak and she told me ‘anyway, you are getting bored with acting and want to leave this job. So 90's ki heroine bankar chhodne se kya faayda, current heroine bankar chhodo na'. So, I also got convinced thinking what's the big deal about kissing someone on-screen."

The Actress Adds…

"But when I came on set and I saw there is choreography for the scene, I thought what's happening. I used to go cry and when I used to return on sets, I would see Akshay folding his hands and ask if I'm ready. I used to reply ‘Yes but please give me two minutes'."

Akshay Was Co-operative

Shweta was all praises of Akshay. She revealed that he was very co-operative and helped her. She added, "I think if it would have not been Akshay, I may have not been able to do such scenes on screen."

Shweta On Getting Bold On-screen

The actress feels that getting bold on-screen is not a crime. She said that people are ready to watch such scenes in Game Of Thrones, but when we show any intimate scenes in our country, they start sending disturbing messages on social media. She said that people wrote to her saying, "Teri beti kya samjhegi." She wants to say those people, "Meri beti ne hi bola hai Mom go for it."