Siddharth Sharma Is The First One To Be Evicted In Lock Upp's Surprise Elimination!

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel is just getting hard and brutal with every successive episode. The show with the most controversial celebrities has come to a stage where the contestants face the first surprise elimination.

In the latest news, the show encountered its first surprise elimination. Kaaranvir Bohra was selected by the inmates to enter the 'Jhol Ghar’ where Jailor Karan Kundrra offered him a temptation for which he had to eliminate one safe kaidi from the house. Out of Siddharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma & Ali Merchant, Kaaranvir chose Siddharth Sharma in exchange of spending quality time with his wife Teejay Sindhu and his daughters. Kaaranvir accepts the temptation and Siddharth is eliminated from Lock Upp.

Siddharth Sharma is a television actor and is well known for his character in Puncch Beat. He entered the show with a spirit of winning it with his charm. However, he was seen having grudges with Shivam Sharma. The host, Kangana Ranaut also pointed out that he wasn’t playing well enough and this could become the reason for his elimination.

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.