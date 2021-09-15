Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3's Producer Shares BTS Of Climax Scene; Has THIS To Say To Sidhearts

Sidharth Shukla's demise has left his family, friends and fans in deep pain. The actor is no more but he is alive in our hearts. Sidharth had done some amazing work, which will remain as memories forever. He was last seen in web series Broken But Beautiful 3 as Agastya. Fans had praised him for his amazing performance. Apart from Sidhearts, they had even formed fan clubs of AgMi (amalgamation of Agastya and Rumi).

The producer of the show Sarita Tanwar shared a BTS clip of climax scene and paid heart touching tribute to the actor. She also mentioned how his fans are struggling to come out of the pain and no one notices it.

Sarita wrote, "When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn't acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else."

The producer also wrote how his fans- both Sidhearts and AgMi showered immense love on Sidharth and BBB 3. She added that BBB 3 would like to give a collective hug to fans.

She further wrote "We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The Sidhearts' love and adoration of SS is (I won't say "was" because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That's pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn't paid promotion."

She continued, "Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts. on that day, the cast and crew, who hadn't been in for months, called to check and comfort each other. We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who'd worked with him closely for nearly a year. But Sidhearts have been in love with SS for years, so their pain has to be more pronounced. If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug."

The climax scene- Agastya saying goodbye to Rumi, was emotional one! The producer revealed in her post, how Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. The way Sidharth says 'bye' and his smile will indeed remain with us forever. She also mentioned that this is how she wants to remember Sidharth like- smiling and cheerful.

She wrote, "And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It's where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever... Here he says "Bye" with a smile. And that's how I always want to remember him."

Several actors were touched by the wonderful tribute of the producer. Nakuul Mehta commented, "Thats a wonderful tribute" and Meherzan Mazdaw rote, "So well said Sarita ! Thank you for this.....made a lot of people smile ❤️."