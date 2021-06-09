Sidharth Shukla Feels Blessed By The Audience's Overwhelming Response To Altbalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla can't stop smiling! The popular star has been the talk of the town since last month, and all the credit goes to the release of his latest web series Broken But Beautiful 3 (BBB3) on ALTBalaji. The viewership and response given by the people made Sidharth overwhelmed, thus expressing his gratitude to the audience and his ardent fans. The actor shared a message for everyone on his social media.

Acknowledging all the admiration and support coming his way, the handsome hunk shared a tweet mentioning, "Feeling blessed that BBB3 has been genuinely loved by our audience. Many of us check IMDB for ratings before watching something & to see our series being appreciated across platforms is a cherry on top. For all of you who haven't seen it yet…Dekh Lo fab weather = binge-watching!"

Some fan tweets celebrating the show's IMDB ratings mentioned, "This fact cannot be changed that #BrokenButBeautiful3 is a super hit series. Top 5 web series. A huge IMDb rating turned into 9.3. Be it media portals, be it fans, be it a neutral audience, this has reached everyone's heart. More incoming #SidharthShukla."

While another fan in the name of Harsh_Sidheart wrote, "#BrokeButBeautifu3 achieves a new milestone and is currently the highest-rated show of the year. With a 9.3 IMDb rating. Congratulations #SidHearts.”

With A 9.3 Rating, Broken But Beautiful 3 Becomes One Of The Highest-Rated Web Series On IMDb

Shanu Sidhearts mentioned, "1week of #BrokenButBeautiful3 release and the love it's receiving is stupendous. Be it SM or print media, being in the top 5 list of most-watched shows to 9.3 IMDb rating, its craze is everywhere. @sidharth_shukla & the team's hard work has paid off well."

Making new records daily, the show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they want different things, making a perfect recipe for heartache.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is successfully streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.