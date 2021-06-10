Sidharth Shukla Recalls The First Drunken Scene From Altbalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3!

Television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla's character - Agastya Rao, from his latest romance drama, Broken But Beautiful 3 is undoubtedly one of the most adored roles that he has ever played. No wonder the famous star has received tremendous accolades from the viewers and his ardent fans for pulling off such a challenging role.

Sidharth Shukla's character in Broken But Beautiful 3- a theatre director, is shown smoking and drinking apart from being an obsessive lover. The actor recently mentioned how this was the first time he enacted a drunk scene. Recalling the experience of shooting for a drunk scene, Sidharth informs, "Since I had never performed a drunk scene before, I was not sure of how it would come out. It's tough, and sometimes I felt that I was putting too much effort as an actor. I remember joking and laughing about it and then wanting to get serious too."

Sidharth goes on to explain, "In fact, on the day when I was shooting the drunk scene, there were guests who had come over to meet me on set. I wanted to be in my character and to get it right. I started behaving as if I was drunk - from my vanity van till the set, I walked in a particular way, and the guests started chatting among themselves about my drunken state and got worried for me. But later, I informed them that I was preparing for the scene and there's nothing to worry about."

Ever since the makers had announced season 3, the viewers were anxiously waiting for it. The viewers hugely appreciated the intense character posters and intriguing teaser and trailer. It is no wonder that it was trending at IMDB's Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows. From 8.8 to 9.3 rating, the web show has witnessed an upward trend in its popularity and craze among the viewers post-launch.

The show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Unfortunately, opposites attract. Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realize that it is too hard to fall out of love than to fall in it.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is successfully streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.