Sidharth Shukla Reveals Why He Could Relate To His Character Agastya In Broken But Beautiful 3 A Lot

Sidharth Shukla, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak almost about two years ago, is seen in the recently released web series Broken But Beautiful 3. In the show, he will be seen playing the role of a struggling director- writer Agastya Rao. He is also seen as an obsessive lover. Newbie Sonia Rathee (Rumi) is paired opposite to him. Recently, in an interview with the India Express, Sidharth revealed that he relates to his character Agastya.

When asked if he relates to Agastya, as a lot of people believe that the character is quite similar to him in real life, he said, "When I first read the script, I could relate to Agastya a lot. There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similar feelings. And hence, for me, one of the main reasons I loved Agastya's character is that he's very real, very relatable. He isn't perfect, but I don't think any of us are. He's on a journey like many of us in our respective careers and fields, to accomplish his vision in life."

Broken But Beautiful 3 Review: Agastya-Rumi's Story Of Love & Obsession Will Keep You Hooked

Talking about his character in the show, the Bigg Boss 13 winner said that Agastya Rao is a very real person, flawed, but people won't hate him. He added that there are times when people will feel he's right and at times they will feel he's wrong, but he added that people will feel his emotions.

Broken But Beautiful 3 Twitter Review: Sidharth Shukla As Agastya Rao Steals The Limelight

When asked if he has ever had his heart broken and how did he get back to making things beautiful then, he said, "Yes, I have been in similar situations like Agastya, and it does affect you. But I think in times like these you come closer to yourself and realize that you are stronger than anyone could have imagined. And you pull yourself out, get yourself back on track and most importantly get back to your work. For the rest, time is a great healer."