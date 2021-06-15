Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee Starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 To Stream On MX Player For Free From June 18

Sometimes,
you
fall
so
hard
for
a
person
that
everything
about
you
turns
numb.
Exploring
a
new
love
story
that
is
Broken
but
Beautiful,
the
new
season
of
this
relationship
drama
marks
heartthrob
Sidharth
Shukla's
digital
debut
and
has
left
audiences
gushing
over
its
fabulous
performances,
chemistry,
music
and
emotion.
Bringing
another
reason
for
fans
to
smile,
the
imperfectly
perfect
tale
of
love
and
heartbreak
will
now
stream
on
MX
Player
18th
June
onwards
for
FREE.
Depicting
complicated
love
lives
in
the
modern
age,
the
show
has
gone
on
to
break
records
ranking
40
on
the
IMDb
list,
with
a
9.3
rating.
The
series
also
sees
Vikrant
Massey
and
Harleen
Sethi
in
cameos.
The
series
follows
the
story
of
Agastya
Rao
(Played
by
Sidharth
Shukla)
and
Rumi
Desai
(Played
by
Sonia
Rathee)
-
two
people
from
very
different
worlds.
Agastya
Rao
who
is
an
aspiring
theatre
director
falls
in
love
with
Rumi
Desai,
his
muse.
Both
knew
what
they
wanted,
but
not
what
they
needed.
Love
came
looking
for
them
when
they
were
chasing
their
obsessions.
And
their
journey
comes
full
circle
when
they
both
realize
that
it
is
too
hard
to
fall
out
of
love
than
to
fall
in
it.
The
10
episodic
series
will
stream
for
FREE
starting
18
June
only
on
MX
Player.