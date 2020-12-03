Sidharth Shukla Stars As Agastya In Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful 3 Alongside Sonia Rathee

Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful is all set to return with a third season starring a brand new cast. For the unversed, the show has carved a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has a massive fan base who love watching the emotional drama about people in love. The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles.

A few months ago, Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that the popular franchise would be coming back with an all-new cast. And today, she has announced that Broken But Beautiful season 3 will feature Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla as the male lead.

Both Ekta and Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to share the introduction video and wrote, “Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story.”

In the video, Sidharth who will be playing Agastya in the show announced that the journey of Broken But Beautiful 3 starts from today. He also added that the filming for the same will commence very soon. Besides Sidharth, the show also features actress Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Check out the promo below:

It must be noted that earlier in the day, Sidharth Shukla’s fans had speculated that the actor will be featuring as the lead in the show on social media after it was announced that the cast of Broken But Beautiful will be revealed today.

Besides appearing as a 'Toofani Senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, Sid was also seen recently in the music video 'Shona Shona' alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Shares His Experience Of Shooting For Shona Shona With Shehnaaz Gill

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's New Music Video 'Shona Shona' Is Perfect Gift For Sidnaaz Fans