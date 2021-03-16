Silence...Can You Hear It? Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee & Prachi Desai Team Up For A Whodunit By A Female Director

The makers of Silence...Can You Hear It? have unveiled the trailer of the murder mystery starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film follows a cop ACP Avinash as he leads a team to investigate the death of Pooja Chaudhary, daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Accompanying him on the case is Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid.

Manoj Bajpayee who is an Amitabh Bachchan fan plays the role of an angry young man. In the trailer, the hot-headed cop loses his cool while uncovering the mysterious circumstances of Pooja's disappearance and then death.

Talking about the film, during the trailer launch Bajpayee said that Silence... Can You Hear It? is his first whodunnit film. He said, "I was so excited. When I heard the script, I instantly came on board. The film has all elements that can excite the audience. Aban (director) is a friend. I always knew she is completely into such genre. I thought she was the right person for me to start the journey within this genre. I am sure people will enjoy this film."

Meanwhile, Prachi Desai, who will be seen playing a cop in the film said that she was shocked to be approached for the role, but was waiting to reinvent her career and thought this was the perfect way to do it. "This is the kind of role I have been waiting for. I love thrillers. When Aban came to me with the script and informed me I was going to play a cop, I first reconfirmed with her if she was sure because such roles were never offered to me before. Later, I read the script non-stop and I knew I had to do this."

Take a look at the trailer,

During the launch, Prachi also revealed that she was excited to work with a female director. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee added that he was curious to see the film turn out from a female director's perspective. While talking about the film Aban Bharucha Deohans said the film has been a passion project for her.

"I had everything set in my head before we even started shooting. Everything fell into place just as I imagined it. We've made the trailer with slight ambiguity to keep everyone guessing on who is behind the murder. There are so many variables at play and it will all be disclosed when the film releases. Manoj, Prachi, Arjun, Barkha, Sahil everyone has been so passionate on the sets and it really does come through in the film too. This is my first feature film as a director, I hope audiences are kind enough to show the same love that they have expressed so far," Aban added.

Silence... Can You Hear It? is set to release on ZEE5 on March 26, 2021. The film also stars Barkha Singh, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

