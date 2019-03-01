Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Aneri To Play Drashti's Daughter; Rohan Gandotra To Join The Show!

Aditi Thanks Shakti & Drashti

She wrote, "Thank you @shaktiarora. Loved performing with you. You r such a brilliant n sensitive actor . N such a lovely person. Learnt so much from you.😇🤗 The best thing I m taking back from #silsilabadalterishtonka is my bond with my amazing co actors. Love you @dhamidrashti 😘you r always inspiring n such a beautiful person . You r unique babe💃." - (sic)

About Abhinav Shukla & Kinshuk Mahajan

"@ashukla09 You r so amazing n always exploring , be it life or ur characters.😍🤗 loved d way you played rajdeep🕺. @mahajankinshuk17 loved listening to ur stories. Had a lovely time. But you r too fair yaar😝. @chotisiekladki my parmilllaa you r so much fun. Keep dancing n entertaining 😍" - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Jaya Bhattacharya & Dida

"@jaya.bhattacharya N dida ( neenacheema) thank you for pouring so much love every day. You both r wonderful women.🤗🤗 Technically today we shot last for our season of silsila. Thank you friends who followed our show n supported us🌹💖😍" - (sic)

Cast Of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

As we reported earlier, the makers will be presenting Season 2. Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash, Beyhadh's Aneri Vajani and Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh will play lead roles in season 2. Jaya Bhattacharya (Kunal's mother) is only actress to get retained for this season.

Silsila To Take A Generation Leap

The show will take generation leap, post which Tejasswi Prakash will be seen playing the role of Mishti (Mouli's daughter) and Aneri Vajani will play the role of Pari (Nandini's daughter).

Rohan Gandotra

Rohan Gandotra, who was seen on Kaala Teeka and Dil Se Dil Tak, will be seen playing an important character on the show. He will be seen playing the role of Veer. Rohan confirmed the report and was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Everything happened at very last moment. But, I am excited and looking forward to shoot."

Kunal & Rohan

There are also reports that Kunal will be seen opposite Aneri, while Rohan wil be seen opposite Tejasswi. Seasoned actress Dolly Minhas has been roped in to play a crucial role. She will be seen playing bua to one of the male leads.

Aneri’s Role

Regarding her role, Aneri was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I play the character of Pari, who is simple down to earth girl who holds high respect and regard for her family and dotes on her elder sister Mishti."

The Actress Says…

"There's a certain spark to her personality and though grounded in values, she tends to be commitment phobic, leading her to keep her guard up and not letting anyone new into her world so easy."