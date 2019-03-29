Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Fans Upset As The Makers Are Not Showing Mishti & Ruhaan’s Love Track!
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 has finally grabbed viewers' attention. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani and Rohan Gandotra. While Tejasswi plays Mouli's daughter Mishti, Aneri plays Nandini's daughter Pari. Both are worried about their future and they do not want to go through the painful journey in life that their parents had to go through. Mishti is all set to marry Veer, but Ruhaan's entry changes things! Ruhaan falls in love with Mishti, who eventually is seen attracted towards her. On the other hand, Pari falls for Ruhaan.
The promo of the show promises love story of Mishti and Ruhaan. Although on the show, the makers are showing love track of Mishti and Ruhaan, the fans are upset as it is in bits and pieces! The fans are in love with MisHaan's sparkling chemistry and demand their track. Check out a few fans' comments!
Fans’ Comments: Pranupranavi93
"Gradually u r killing the excitement around the show.Giving #MisHaan promo and showing something else in the show🙄 Don't waste the potential of #TejNal. #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2." - (sic)
Jaya
"Is it that hard to give any character development to Mishti! Show is only gonna run for 3 months&1 month is already going to end! Anyway I am done with rooting for #MisHaan now. When Makers are so caught up in experimenting pairs it is so hard to accept #silsilabadalterishtonka2." - (sic)
Tejaswini & Nandana
@TejaswiniUttam: Fans ke Dil tut rahe hain 😕😕😕 we don't want this ... We want #mishaan together 💔💔💔 ...2. - (sic)
Nandhana Niraikulathan: #WeWantMishaan we are here to watch Mishaan's story .. stop giving us crap fillers. - (sic)
@NiraiNandha14
"Let me repeat makers .. We want #Mishaan.. No triangle and rectangle .. Only #Mishaan.. Pari has Arnav and let Veer go away #WeWantMishaan." - (sic)
Ilovumithubeta
"I'm disappointed with today's episode.... What is this ... Ye to galat hai, don't you think#MisHaan deserve more n more scene with each other, let us cleare pls this show about #mishaan or about pari - ruhaan ." - (sic)
BlueMeadows
"Pls show the same care for #mishaan story too..we are tired of their less screenspace and no development in their story..we want #MisHaan and #mishaan only..! @shikhavij5." - (sic)
Rituparna
"We watch the show for Mishti & #MisHaan , u r promoting the show with their scenes & giving something totally different in episode! Plz focus on their story & spare us from rest tortures! 3 months is not enough time #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2." - (sic)
