Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Fans Upset As The Makers Are Not Showing Mishti & Ruhaan’s Love Track!

Fans’ Comments: Pranupranavi93

"Gradually u r killing the excitement around the show.Giving #MisHaan promo and showing something else in the show🙄 Don't waste the potential of #TejNal. #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2." - (sic)

Jaya

"Is it that hard to give any character development to Mishti! Show is only gonna run for 3 months&1 month is already going to end! Anyway I am done with rooting for #MisHaan now. When Makers are so caught up in experimenting pairs it is so hard to accept #silsilabadalterishtonka2." - (sic)

Tejaswini & Nandana

@TejaswiniUttam: Fans ke Dil tut rahe hain 😕😕😕 we don't want this ... We want #mishaan together 💔💔💔 ...2. - (sic)

Nandhana Niraikulathan: #WeWantMishaan we are here to watch Mishaan's story .. stop giving us crap fillers. - (sic)

@NiraiNandha14

"Let me repeat makers .. We want #Mishaan.. No triangle and rectangle .. Only #Mishaan.. Pari has Arnav and let Veer go away #WeWantMishaan." - (sic)

Ilovumithubeta

"I'm disappointed with today's episode.... What is this ... Ye to galat hai, don't you think#MisHaan deserve more n more scene with each other, let us cleare pls this show about #mishaan or about pari - ruhaan ." - (sic)

BlueMeadows

"Pls show the same care for #mishaan story too..we are tired of their less screenspace and no development in their story..we want #MisHaan and #mishaan only..! @shikhavij5." - (sic)

Rituparna

"We watch the show for Mishti & #MisHaan , u r promoting the show with their scenes & giving something totally different in episode! Plz focus on their story & spare us from rest tortures! 3 months is not enough time #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2." - (sic)