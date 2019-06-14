Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Gets An Extension; Aditi Sharma Aka Mouli To Return: Read Deets!
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was one of the shows that grabbed headlines for its storyline. The show starred Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami (Kunal, Mouli and Nandini) in the lead roles. It created controversy as the viewers felt the show was promoting the concept of extra-marital affair. The show went off air and the makers came up with the second season, which was about Kunal, Mouli and Nandini's daughters, Mishti and Pari. The second season is one of the popular web series on Voot.
The second season stars Kunal Jaisingh, Tejasswi Prakash, Aneri Vajani and Rohan Gandotra in the lead roles. The viewers are loving Kunal and Tejasswi's (Ruhaan and Mishti) jodi. They have named the couple as Mishaan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.
Currently, Mishti and Veer have broken up and the story deals with how Ruhaan and Mishti are going to break their love story to their family members. According to the latest report, the show has got an extension due to immense popularity and Aditi Sharma, who was seen as Mouli in Season 1, will be back on the show!
Aditi was quoted by IANS as saying, "My role is going to be very interesting and the audience will see me at all the important junctures in the show. Mouli will be like a guiding light to Mishti and others during testing times in their lives."
"Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has always been very special to me and it feels great to be back on the sets. The second season of the show is doing very well and the leads of the show Tejasswi, Aneri, Kunal and Jayaji are doing a fabulous job."
"I am certain that I am going to have a wonderful experience and I would like to thank our production house and VOOT for bringing such compelling stories to the viewers."
(With IANS Inputs)
