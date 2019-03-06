Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Review: Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani & Tejasswi’s Show Looks Impressive

Mishti Takes Parents’ Blessings

Later, the current scene is shown, where Mishti is seen taking her parents' blessings. Kunal, Mouli and Ishaan are shown dead. Ishaan and Mouli also have a son. Post their death, Radhika will be seen taking care of the girls and Ishaan-Mouli's son.

Pari Is Happy For Mishti

Pari is happy that Mishti is marrying her love of life and wishes that Mishti does not have to face troubles like her mom Nandini and Mouli.

Mishiti & Pari Are Opposite In Their Characters!

While Mishti believes in love and happiness, Pari fears commitment. When Mishti narrates her love's character, Kunal Jaisingh is introduced, who seemed to be a passionate photographer.

Kunal Falls For Mishti

In the precap, Kunal is seen meeting both the sisters. He will be shown attracted towards Mishti at an event as he clicks her pictures. Also, he will be seen helping Pari, who gets into trouble as her scooty breaks down in mid of the road.

As per the show's promo, Kunal falls for a committed girl Mishti, while her sister Pari gets attracted towards him.

Silsila First Impression

Overall, with the first impression, the story seems to be interesting. The actors too are impressive. We are sure that the viewers will love Kunal, Aneri and Tejaswi's love story on the show, but we just hope history doesn't repeat (it shouldn't be like Kunal, Mauli and Nandini's story).