Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Review: Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani & Tejasswi’s Show Looks Impressive
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 was aired on digital platform yesterday (March 5, 2019). The show features Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead roles. The show started off with the introduction of the grown-ups - Pari and Mishti, who were seen fighting with each other over decorations at a venue. Both sisters love each other immensely and have great respect for each other. As the family gets ready for Mishti's wedding, a flashback of Kunal, Mouli and Ishaan is shown - Mouli selects Ishaan over Kunal as Ishaan had shown selfless love and never doubted her. Kunal and his family accept Mouli's decision.
Mishti Takes Parents’ Blessings
Later, the current scene is shown, where Mishti is seen taking her parents' blessings. Kunal, Mouli and Ishaan are shown dead. Ishaan and Mouli also have a son. Post their death, Radhika will be seen taking care of the girls and Ishaan-Mouli's son.
Pari Is Happy For Mishti
Pari is happy that Mishti is marrying her love of life and wishes that Mishti does not have to face troubles like her mom Nandini and Mouli.
Mishiti & Pari Are Opposite In Their Characters!
While Mishti believes in love and happiness, Pari fears commitment. When Mishti narrates her love's character, Kunal Jaisingh is introduced, who seemed to be a passionate photographer.
Kunal Falls For Mishti
In the precap, Kunal is seen meeting both the sisters. He will be shown attracted towards Mishti at an event as he clicks her pictures. Also, he will be seen helping Pari, who gets into trouble as her scooty breaks down in middle of the road.
As per the show's promo, Kunal falls for a committed girl Mishti, while her sister Pari gets attracted towards him.
Silsila First Impression
Overall, with the first impression, the story seems to be interesting. The actors too are impressive. We are sure that the viewers will love Kunal, Aneri and Tejaswi's love story on the show, but we just hope history doesn't repeat (it shouldn't be like Kunal, Mauli and Nandini's story).
