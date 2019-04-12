English
    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 SPOILER: Arnav To Slip Into Depression; Mishti-Ruhaan Get Closer!

    The makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 are keeping the viewers hooked to the show. The viewers are loving Ruhaan and Mishti's (Kunal Jaisingh and Tejasswi Prakash) chemistry. In the previous episode, we saw that Veer is upset with Mishti as she insulted Ruhaan, although he was at no fault. Veer doesn't talk to Mishti, who is worried. She apologises to Ruhaan. She also helps Ruhaan by giving band-aid as he would have got hurt while beating the guy who misbehaved with her sister Pari. Check out the latest update and the upcoming twists in the show!

    SBRK 2 Latest Update: Ruhaan Silently Confesses His Love For Mishti

    Ruhaan is also worried seeing Mishti in this (sad) condition and silently confesses his love for Mishti. He says to himself that he wants to be with her and wants to take care of her, but she has not given him those rights.

    SBRK 2 Spoiler: Ruhaan Helps Mishti

    In the upcoming episode, Mishti will be seen cooking in the kitchen. She tries to change the gas, but since it was heavy, Ruhaan tries to help her. Mishti tells him politely that she can handle it.

    Mishti & Ruhaan Get Closer

    When Mishti lights the gas burner, there will be a blast. Mishti gets scared and falls into Ruhaan's arms. She feels relieved being in his arms and wonders if she is falling for Ruhaan.

    Pari Tells Arnav That She Loves Ruhaan

    On the other hand, Pari is in love with Ruhaan and tells the same to her best friend Arnav, who is in love with her! Arnav gets upset. Pari apologises to Arnav, but adds that he will always remain her best friend.

    Arnav To Slip Into Depression

    Pari will also ask Arnav to help her in knowing what Ruhaan thinks of her. But, Arnav gets hurt and extremely upset. He refuses to help her. In the upcoming episode, Arnav slips into depression.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
