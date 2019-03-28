SBRK 2: Tejasswi Prakash Says She Loves Controversy; Reacts To Drashti Dhami Receiving Backlash!

Was Tejasswi Prakash Reluctant To Do Silsila?

When asked whether she was reluctant taking up Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 as the show received a lot of flak because of the controversial content and Drashti Dhami received backlash as she played other woman (Nandini) in Kunal's life, she joking said that she loves controversy.

Tejasswi On Drashti Receiving Backlash

It has to be recalled that Tejasswi was a part of controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which received a lot of flak from the viewers for its concept. Regarding the backlash the show and Drashti faced, the actress told Spotboye, "I am so used to doing controversial shows. I just love it (laughs). I love controversy."

‘Audiences Will Sportingly Accept The Show’

She added, "Yes, the first part of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka received a lot of backlash, but I think that was only because it was on Colors TV and we are now on Voot. The kind of audience we have now will sportingly accept it and now the show is on a correct platform I would say. So we will be accepted, but I really feel bad for them."

Tejasswi Says…

"I had no thoughts before taking up the show because I have already tackled a lot of negativity. Nothing impacts you until you're doing your job with 100% dedication. If you are good at your job people will like you if you are not good even if you do a non controversial show no body will like you."

‘Drashti Is Good Person In Real Life’

"For example people say a lot of things about Drashti Dhami for playing Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, but I know how good person she is in real life. And whatever backlash she has received during the course of time. It is not going to affect her career."