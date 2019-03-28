Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Who Looks Good With Kunal Jaisingh – Tejasswi Prakash Or Aneri Vajani?
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was one of the controversial shows on Colors TV. The show starred Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. After the show went off air, the makers decided to come up with the second season, with new cast. Except Jaya Battacharya, who played Kunal's mother, others exit the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh and Rohan Gandotra were cast for the second season.
While Tejasswi plays Mouli's (Aditi) daughter Mishti, Aneri plays Nandini's (Drashti) daughter Pari. Although the painful past of their parents haunts the girls, they share great bond. Although Mishti is getting married to Veer, she gets attracted towards Ruhaan, Aneri too falls in love with Ruhaan.
Mishti-Ruhaan Or Pari-Ruhaan
While Aneri's and Kunal look cute together, fans are loving Tejasswi and Kunal's ‘sparkling' chemistry. They want to see more MisHaan moments. They have even nicknamed the couple as MisHaan! Take a look at the comments!
Fans’ Comments
liiiking: thanks @voot we love them@and you also plz make mishti fall in@love with him????????
gyati.kanya: Lovely couple mishti & ruhan??
_laiba_x09: we r all excited. Can't wait for mishaan to be together ????????????????
@NJiley
"Two days left before weekend... please show more #Mishaan scenes...I want proper scenes not just staring and admiring...at least a good conversation between them. Otherwise we don't mind extra episode on Ssturday with just Mishaan scenes @justvoot."
@thatCrazybee
"Started watching #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2 for Tejasswi & Kunal, now I'm totally in love with #MisHaan ❤ they have such kickass chemistry! 💥"
Ashi & Sanaya
ᎪshᎥ: The difference between 'chemistry' and 'spark'. Mishti and Ruhaan do have the spark ❤❤❤#MisHaan.
Sanaya: Wht a Chemistry! I am shook 😍 Gimme more of them #MisHaan. #SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2 #SilsilaOnVoot.
Well, many think Kunal and Tejasswi's jodi is good, how about you. Hit the comment box to share your views.
Most Read: HOTNESS ALERT! Shama Sikander Turns Up The Heat In A Black Fishnet Monokini (PICS)