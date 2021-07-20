Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking's Emmy Nod: It's A Joyous Moment & Nothing Can Change That

Sima Taparia opened up about Indian Matchmaking's Emmy nomination and said that on finding out she was filled with joy and excitement. However, netizens had mixed reaction to the show's global recognition, but Sima Taparia didn't let it bring her down. She told Hindustan Times, no amount of trolling or condemning can change that.

The Netflix reality show bagged a nomination for the 73rd Emmy Awards under the Unstructured Reality Program category. It will be competing against RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, Becoming, Below Deck and Selling Sunset.

Talking about the nomination, Sima Taparia told the portal, "The show recently completed one year and now with the Emmy nod, it has turned out to be a double celebration for me. Getting recognised on a global platform is a big deal, considering the show is about arrange marriage, which is a deep rooted tradition in Indian culture. Aur hum zaroor jeetenge."

She also opened up about some netizens calling the show problematic, Taparia said that it doesn't bother her because she lives by one mantra - 'love me or hate me, but you can't ignore me'.

She added, "Dekho main toh happy hun that my show has entertained the audience and nominated hua hai. It's a joyous moment, and nothing can change that. Also, everyone will have an opinion. And opinion toh sabka same nahi ho sakta na. I welcome and respect every opinion and reaction. My job was to be real on the show, and I could achieve that, jo sabne dekha."

She emphasized that the show would not have been a hit if she had been "diplomatic." She said, "The show brings out the real story, and that's why people have loved it so much."

Indian Matchmaking has been one of the most talked-about Indian Netflix releases. The show followed a group of clients in the US and India, as she guided them through the arranged marriage process.