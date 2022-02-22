Something In The Rain: Son Ye Jin & Jung Hae In's K-Drama To Be Remade Into Indian Web Series

JTBC's hit drama Something In The Rain, also called as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, is all set to be adapted for an Indian OTT series. The news was confirmed by the show's studio in collaboration with Pocket Aces, India's largest digital entertainment company.

Jung Kyung Moon, the CEO of JTBC Studio, commented, "I am happy to present the drama 'Pretty Noona Who buys Me Food' as a remake to Indian viewers. This collaboration will serve as an important opportunity for JTBC Studio to take its first step in the dynamic Indian market."

Reportedly, with soaring interest in Korean drama in India, JTBC Studio will be exploring procuring shows in the Indian market. Remakes of Korean films like The Man from Nowhere and Ode to My Father have previously found success on the big screen. While The Man from Nowhere was adapted into Rocky Handsome starring John Abraham, Ode to My Father was remade by Salman Khan Films and T-series in 2019.

Meanwhile, Aditi Shriastava, Co-founder & CEO, Pocket Aces added, "The key for a successful remake is maintaining the soul of the story and characters while localising plot points and motivations. Korea and India have very similar hearts - the societal and familial structures are quite alike. This makes the content ripe for adaptation. Something In The Rain is my personal favourite K-drama, and I look forward to making one of India's most sought after franchises."

The makers are yet to confirm the cast and director of the Indian adaptation. Notably, the 2018 drama which is currently available to stream on Netflix in India, stars Son Ye Jin as Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as Seo Joon Hee. The show follows Yoon Jin Ah, an older woman who falls in love with her best friend's younger brother Seo Joon Hee. The 16-episode show explores the story of two childhood friends who meet after years and fall in love with each other.