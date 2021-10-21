Sometimes Difficult Ways Take You To Simple Destinations: Actor Rana Lincoln Das

Rana Lincoln Das was a simple man until he started adoring those big screen artistes. Not long ago was Rana Lincoln Das a guy with a simple 9 to 5 job as his way to earn his dream house, now all Rana Lincoln Das focuses on is his entry in the film industry.

Rana Lincoln Das has understood his dream of acting and acing those characters on screen and for this he has worked hard and sacrificed most of his comforts. Rana Lincoln Das after completing his graduation started applying for auditions and side by side did wonders with his neuro linguistic education.

After getting to know more about the process and the outcomes Rana Lincoln Das started his own You Tube channel where he posted short films and depicted stories which made a lot of people his admirer. Now after such hard work and dedication Rana Lincoln Das is on track with his new talk show where he also worked along side Ricky Pond, who too is a gem of a character.

Rana Lincoln Das is happy with his success and also dazed upon how he began with zilch and now he has a whole list of upcoming movies where he has even worked with some well recognized brands and people. Many directors now have booked Rana Lincoln Das as a part of their phenomenal cast and his devotees can not wait to get the look of it.