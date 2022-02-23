Sonalee Kulkarni Calls Her Bestseller Co-Star Mithun Chakraborty ‘Legendary In True Sense’; See Post

Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who recently featured in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, can't stop praising her co-star and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle and call him 'legendary in true sense'.

Sonalee captioned the post as, "Legendary in true sense! #mithunchakraborty sir ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ#thisiswhatlegendsaremadeof Such an enriching experience watching him perform, and then getting an opportunity to share the screen with him ?￰ﾟﾏﾻ Thank you all for pouring in so much love on our #onscreenchemistry ❤️ It comes from an #offscreen #camerderie that we shared instantly❤️ Thank you for being the best Co-star ever @mithunchakrabortyofficial."

In the above pictures, one can see Mithun Da and Sonalee having a gala time while shooting for the show. Let us tell you, Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Assistant Commissioner Of Police (ACP) Lokesh Pramanik and Sonalee played police officer Urmila Kanade. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and others in key roles, Bestseller is receiving positive response from the masses.

Talking about Sonalee Kulkarni's upcoming projects, she will next be seen in a couple of Marathi films such as Tamasha Live and Chhatrapati Tararani. Her last films Jhimma and Pandu performed well at the box office.