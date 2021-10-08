Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor Are Dramatic And Hilarious In Call My Agent: Bollywood Trailer

The makers of Netflix's new series Call My Agent: Bollywood have release the show's trailer. Based on the French hit series Dix Pour Cent, the Hindi version stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

The first trailer of the series gave a glimpse into the talent agency and the colourful lives of the leading agents. It also shows a hilarious and refreshing glimpse into the glamorous world of Bollywood. The series also see several actors like Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, Ail Fazal, Lara Dutta, Farah Khan and more going through ups and downs as they rely on their agents to pick them up.

Written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali of Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli, the show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. Shaad Ali in a statement opened up about Call My Agent and said the project ''close to my heart''.

''It was a huge responsibility to be mindful of the original screenplay that has been such a success and yet have my own stamp on the adaptation. Each component of this show has been thought through with intricacy - right from the casting to the cameos,'' the director said in a statement.

''Each of us, included in this project, have poured their heart and soul into it and I cannot wait to show the audiences the satirical world of showbiz through my lens. Rajat, Ayush, Aahana and Soni share such a brilliant chemistry with each other that shooting with them has been a riot,'' he added.

Call My Agent: Bollywood follows four savvy, street smart talent agents. The streaming platform describes the show as the agents "manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder''.