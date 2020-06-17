SonyLIV 2.0 Announces New Shows, Starting With Jimmy Sheirgill's Your Honor

With a refreshed brand new identity, SonyLIV is all set to bring forth an array of original content ranging from thrilling fictional narratives to real-life incidents and many more. Challenging the predominant beliefs of morality and ethics, SonyLIV's very first original content titled Your Honor, a dark and morally complex thriller, is all set to go live on June 18.

Your Honor is adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, distributed by Yes Studios, produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins and directed by National-award winning director, E Niwas. Life was good for an upright, honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla until he finds himself in a life altering situation. His only son gets involved in a hit-and-run case. While Bishan is about to turn in his son to the police, he learns about the victim's identity. Will judge Khosla, the man of honor, choose to put everything at stake to overrule the system?

Oscillating between the complexities of morality and ethics, Jimmy Sheirgill brings to life the agony of Bishan Khosla in this thriller. Joining Jimmy Sheirgill in this enticing new offering, are renowned actors like Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol, and Mahabir Bhullar.

Offering a power-packed monsoon binge, SonyLIV also releases Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed film Bhonsle along with a dark comedy Kadakh, starring Ranvir Shorey. The english shows For Life and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector also make their Indian debut on the platform. While the former is inspired from a true story, the latter is a thriller adapted from the book 'The Bone Collector' by Jeffery Deaver.

Talking about the show, Jimmy Sheirgill, said, "As an actor, I don't think I want to restrict myself in exploring different avenues. The script becomes an important aspect for me while choosing the project that I am getting involved with. Your Honor is one such project that I am proud of. For the first time I will be seen essaying the character of a judge. The profession itself has not got its due in mainstream cinema and it was an interesting role for me to pursue. The intense narrative of the show is not just gripping but also brings out the emotional complexities of the characters beautifully."

Elaborating on the subject of the show, Ashish Golwalkar - Head-Content SET, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "SonyLIV Originals are Indian stories created for a global market. The storytelling therefore will have a signature Indian ethos and authenticity. Your honor is the first such show and will be followed by an interesting line up of Indian stories coming soon. We are delighted to partner with Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, Director E Niwas and a stellar cast spearheaded by Jimmy Sheirgill to bring Your Honor for our subscribers."

Talking about the partnership, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "We are glad to partner with SonyLIV as they embark on their journey of originals. Your Honor is the first of our four originals scheduled to go live on the all new SonyLIV and we are sure the audience will enjoy this show. We look forward to a longer association ahead with SonyLIV."

