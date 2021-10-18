SonyLIV Is Gearing Up For Its Next Authentic Narrative - Pulwama Key No 1026

'February 14, 2019' was a dark day in the history of independent India as the Pulwama terror attack shook the nation to its core. The gruesome terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers, not only evoked the nation's anger but also broke many families.

To pay homage to the brave hearts and the NIA team who painstakingly investigated the attack, SonyLIV brings the never-seen-before story with Pulwama Key No. 1026, helmed by National award-winning director - Onir. The eight-episodic series is based on award-winning author and journalist Rahul Pandita's book - 'The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur'. The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber's car hit the bus.

Ashish Golwalkar, Head-Content, SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "Since its revamp last year, SonyLIV's constant endeavour has been to highlight stories of India that have global relevance. Pulwama Key No 1026 brings an authentic narrative of a gruesome Pulwama terror attack. Rahul Pandita's book, 'The Lover Boy' of Bahawalpur is a noteworthy read and brings out the unknown facts about the incident and what ensued thereon. We are pleased to announce this project that's backed by Onir, an amazing director."

Onir, Director and Show-runner, Pulwama Key No. 1026 stated, "The Pulwama terror attack did not just claim the lives of 40 CRPF Jawans, it broke India and its people. 40 is not just a number, but the living dreams of these brave men and their families blown apart. A riveting, emotional tale of an incident that left the entire nation devastated, Pulwama Key No. 1026 is the story about the men and women who worked tirelessly to find the truth. It's a story every Indian should know, and I feel honoured to helm this project along with writer Rahul Pandita."

Rahul Pandita, Writer further added, "As a journalist reporting from conflict areas, my endeavour always has been to lend a face to people who otherwise get buried in history as statistics. The soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack had names, lives, dreams, hopes for the future. So do those who investigated the case painstakingly, often putting themselves in danger. I am glad that with my friend Onir we will be able to tell these individual stories all weaved in one epic drama."