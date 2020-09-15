Soulsathi: Adah Sharma's Short Film Is About Finding The One Who Accepts Your Soul

Adah Sharma's new short film titled, Soulsathi is all about finding love who also appreciates your soul. We see Adah as Preeti, who had been meeting suitable suitors for an arranged marriage at the nearby coffee shop. She often goes there to meet different men but all fail to notice her soul, which is sitting right next to her.

Fed up of the meeting unappreciative men who only have eyes for her physical appearance, Preeti is ready to give up when her mother tells her to meet one last guy because she has a good feeling about him. Soulsathi also stars TV actor Sehban Azim in a pivotal role.

Preeti and her soul in the short film are seen as two different identities. Both believe in finding an ideal match as much as her mother does, but are disappointed when no one notices the soul. Preeti's soul explains to her mother that, she could see the both of them since childhood, similarly, she needs a partner who can see her or else her soul will feel left out for the rest of her life. Take a look at the trailer:

While talking about the short film, Adah shared in a statement, "I truly believe that kahi na kahi Koi na koi tumhaare liye bana hai (there is someone somewhere for you), and it is destiny that makes soulmates meet. Preeti in our short film 'SoulSathi' looks for her ideal match, and I think every girl will relate to the film -- especially, girls looking for boys in the arranged marriage or those who have been on blind dates."

Soulsathi is available to stream on Eros Now from September 14.

