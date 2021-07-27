Special Ops 1.5: Aftab Shivdasani Shares BTS Pictures With Kay Kay Menon As They Shoot In Ukraine

Hotstar Specials' Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role had seen tremendous success with its first season. The show revolved around RAW officer Himmat Singh essayed by Menon who puts his skilful agents to task in order to prevent a terrorist attack. Now the makers are back with Special Ops 1.5 that will see actor Aftab Shivdasani join the star cast of the show. Not only that, but the actor also shared some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of the series that will further increase the enthusiasm surrounding it.

Talking about the same. Aftab Shivdasani shared a BTS picture with Kay Kay Menon and actor Aadil Khan who is also a part of the show. By the looks of it, the trio can be seen at a restaurant around a dining table. The Great Grand Masti actor captioned the same stating, "What work from home looks like." His caption also revealed that they are shooting for Special Ops 1.5 in Ukraine. Take a look at the pictures.

Apart from this, Aftab Shivdasani had also shared pictures with Kay Kay Menon and Aadil Khan at the airport while they were on their way to Ukraine to shoot for the series. The trio can be seen posing while sitting on a sofa together. The Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actor captioned the same stating, "Where eagles dare. Next stop - Ukraine." Take a look at his post.

Earlier Aftab Shivdasani had also announced the series to the fans with a lovely picture with Aadil Khan and Kay Kay Menon. The three were also flanked by their director Neeraj Pandey. The Awara Paagal Deewana actor had captioned the picture stating, "After #1YearOfSpecialOps, bringing you a sneak peek of #SpecialOPS1.5. Stay tuned." Check out the picture of the cast members.

Talking about the first season of Special Ops, the show was directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair. The show was bankrolled by a division of Neeraj's production house called Friday Storytellers. The series also starred Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan and others in pivotal roles. The series had also received 8 nominations for the Filmfare OTT Awards.