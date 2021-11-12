Special Ops 1.5 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Special Ops returned for a new season starring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh on November 12. Director Shivam Nair the prequel gives a glimpse into the personal life of the RAW agent. The new season called Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, has been defined as a retelling of the nation's greatest threat who soon becomes the nation's greatest spy as he fights corruption and politics that infests the system.

Within hours of the season's release, Special Ops 1.5, unfortunately, made it to online piracy sites. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Sex Education, Shang-Chi, Money Heist 5, Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3 also become victims of piracy.

The new episodes take the audience back to the early 2000s when Himmat Singh faced one of India's biggest espionage threats. The show also gives a glimpse into the RAW agent's personal life and his struggle as an officer of the law.

Praising the show, Filmibeat's review said Kay Kay Menon is the driving force of Special Ops 1.5, but the makers are getting better with each story. Himmat Singh has a lot more to offer before his retirement in a year.

The review by Sanyukta Thakare added, "Directed by Neeraj Pandey & Shivam Nair, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story is the Raw agent's personal journey while on the job. Known to have dedicated his life to the country, Himmat had to make several scarifies, some personal some professional but he never back down from doing what was right for the nation. One such story is described by his comrade and fellow officer of the law Abbas Sheikh."

Special Ops 1.5 also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Adil Khan, Aishwarya Sushmita and others in pivotal roles.