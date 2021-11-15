Special Ops 1.5 Has A Blockbuster Opening, Breaks Records & Becomes Most-Watched Show On Launch Day

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story featuring Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Aftab Shivdasani and others was released on 12th November as part of Disney+ Day.

Disney+ Hotstar's latest espionage thriller Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey is trending at number one on the streaming platform. Closely charting the ground-breaking success of the show's first season, Special Ops, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story has broken the highest first-day viewership record on the platform as subscribers tuned in to catch the visually captivating spy-drama on 12th November as a part of Disney+ Day celebration. Viewers are bestowing their love for the Kay Kay Menon-starrer series that traces Himmat Singh's mysterious backstory and how he became the man he is.

The show has managed to thrill viewers across the country and even scored an incredible IMDb rating of 9.4 from fans and critics alike in addition to a 4.9/5 rating on Google. The show has witnessed the highest viewership and the highest watch time for any show launched on Disney+ Hotstar to date. Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar are now hooked on to Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story's edge-of-the-seat thriller story as it delves deep into the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

"We are thrilled with the appreciation received for our show Special Ops' new season. The show's launch day success is a testament to the team's continued perseverance and commitment to telling stories that are path-breaking and rise above the convention. Special Ops is a franchise that's seeping into popular culture in India with the latest season being a bigger hit than the first one," said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Star & Disney India. "Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia, Shivam Nair and the entire team of Friday Storytellers have been stellar partners and we are thankful to them for raising the bar again in this brilliant season. We look forward to bringing more thrilling seasons of the Special Ops franchise and many such blockbuster Hotstar Specials to delight our subscribers," he added.

Sharing his joy at the incredible launch day success of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, actor Kay Kay Menon said, "To see your hard work and a role that is so close to you, trend at number 1 to become the most-watched show on a launch day is a magical feeling. Himmat Singh's story was one that was waiting to be told. It is an honour for me and the team who have spent endless nights trying to perfect the narrative to see it be embraced by the audience with such open arms."

