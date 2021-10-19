Special Ops 1.5 Trailer: Watch Greatest Threat Become Nation's Best Spy In Kay Kay Menon's Prequel Series

Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh with Special Ops 1.5. The makers on October 19 finally released the full-length trailer of anticipated series director Neeraj Pandey. Apart from Kay Kay Menon, the trailer also features Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, and others in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins from the 2020 original Special Ops release when Himmat Singh is being questioned. When one of his subordinates is questioned about Himmat's intentions, we are taken back to the early 2000s when Hemmat Singh is called to solve one of the country's biggest crises. The clip also shows, Himmat's equation with his family and his colleagues that later become his biggest strength.

According to the makers, the prequel Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse-driven youthful side of Himmat as opposed to the level headed character we saw in the original series.

Take a look at the trailer,

Talking about the show, directed Neeraj said, "Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character's story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh."

"With Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first instalment," he added in a statement.

Adding to the same, actor Kay Kay Menon said, "The audience has been introduced to his shortcomings and brilliance but through this instalment, moments that led him to become a resilient agent with an undying attitude for his missions. Playing Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1, for me, was an enriching experience as an actor."

Special Ops 1.5 also stars Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, KP Mukherjee, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Vijay Vikram Singh, Santanu Ghatak in pivotal roles. The show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12, 2021.