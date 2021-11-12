Special Ops 1.5 Web Series Review: Kay Kay Menon & Aftab Shivdasani Make Up For Mediocrity In The Thriller

Rating: 3.5 /5

Available On: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Duration: 4 Episodes / 45 Minutes

Story: Special Ops 1.5 story takes the audience back to the early 2000s when Himmat Singh faced one of India's biggest espionage threats. The show also gives a glimpse into the RAW agent's personal life and his struggle as an officer of the law.

Review: Directed by Neeraj Pandey & Shivam Nair, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story is the Raw agent's personal journey while on the job. Known to have dedicated his life to the country, Himmat had to make several scarifies, some personal some professional but he never back down from doing what was right for the nation. One such story is described by his comrade and fellow officer of the law Abbas Sheikh.

Abbas Sheikh, who helped Himmat Singh in uncovering the crimes in the previous season is called back by the investigating committee questioning Himmat Singh's contribution to the nation. However, this time the reason is different, the committee hopes to reward Himmat for his work and wants to know stories that may have gone unnoticed. Abbas Sheikh agrees to share one that not only revealed Himmat's commitment but also the kind of person he is to his loved ones.

Written by Neeraj Pandey with Benazir Ali Fida and Deepak Kingrani, Special Ops 1.5 gets sharper and more exciting as this time instead of an all-action hunt of a terrorist we get a smarter challenge of uncovering a data robbing syndicate alongside a group of highly skilled officers. The risk remains just as high, India's biggest secrets will be on sale is Himmat does not catch the traitor in time.

The makers also break the monotone storytelling with creative liberty, some clever screenplay and extravagant direction in certain scenes. While the plot isn't as tightly wrapped as one would expect from a thriller but it gets the job done. The four-part mini-series follows a similar theme pacing to season one, the makers waste no time in setting up the season and dive right in.

The quick introduction of what's to come also helps the predictable plot without giving enough time for the audience to think ahead. While the screenplay is quite narrative, performances from Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani, Vinay Pathak and more is what will keep you hooked.

Kay Kay Menon drives the story forward but Vinay Pathak's narration that breaks the fourth wall at times, also adds to the charm. Meanwhile, Aftab's is a sight for sore eyes in the show but is right on track with his big return. The actor gives an emotional performance with some power in his short screen time and makes his presence feel off-screen as well. Aadil Khan and Aishwarya Sushmita who plays the antagonist gel-in together as it the ideology that the led is fighting. We get little individual character from the two, but both give their best from what they were given.

While the end seems rushed, any longer than four episodes, the plot would have not stayed together. Overall, Kay Kay Menon is the driving force of Special Ops 1.5, but the makers are getting better with each story. Himmat Singh has a lot more to offer before his retirement in a year.