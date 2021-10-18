Squid Game Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Squid Game has become one of the biggest Netflix releases in 2021. The Korean survival thriller show has garnered a huge fan following across the globe. The show features a group of people forced to play deadly childhood games for one winner to earn 4.5 billion won. The show released on September 17 has become one of the top 10 shows globally.

Squid Game: The Korean Drama Becomes Netflix's Biggest Hit With A Worth Of Rs 6770 Crore

Unfortunately, the show within hours of release made it to online piracy sites. Over the past couple of months, many OTT shows have faced the same fate as they are leaked even quicker than movie releases. Films and shows like Sex Education. Money Heist 5, Loki, Cruella, Mulan, The Conjuring 3, FreeGuy, No Time To Die and more also become victims of piracy.

Coming back to the show, Squid Game is written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The leading cast has also gained a lot of love since its popularity began soon after its release including Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, South Korean supermodel HoYeon Jung, 90's heartthrob Lee Jung-jae as well as Heo Sung-tae who plays one of the villains.

The story follows, Gi-Hun, a divorced chauffeur, who in financial desperation, takes part in a macabre game show where hundreds of contestants struggling with debt play deadly versions of children's games. With the death of each contest, the jackpot for anyone who survives increases by million won. The show reportedly is a social commentary on the growing economic inequality and rising debt in South Korea.

According to Netflix, and the data provided to Bloomberg the show has been 132 million viewers who have viewed at least two minutes of the show, shattering the record set by Bridgerton in 2020. Netflix estimates that 66% of those viewers aka 87 million people, finished the series.