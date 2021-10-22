Squid Game: Indian Railways Uses This Epic Character From The Show To Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Netflix's Korean drama Squid Game has become a global sensation. The show has been receiving immense love and adulation from people worldwide and has also invited a meme fest on social media. Needless to say, it was not a surprise when Indian Railways used an important character from the movie to spread awareness against COVID-19. The character in question is none other than the terrifying doll who shoots down people in the Red Light Green Light game on the show.

The Indian Railways' official Twitter account took shared a picture of the Squid Game doll wherein they highlighted the need to maintain social distancing to avoid contracting the virus. Apart from that, the poster also stated the three rules to win the 'game' against COVID-19 to be getting yourself vaccinated, wearing your mask in public places and using a sanitiser frequently. Take a look at the tweet.

Three Rules to defeat COVID19:



➡️Get yourself vaccinated

➡️Always wear mask in public places

➡️ Frequently use sanitizer#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/PGo236rZ5n — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported according to a news report in Great Andhra that the show has now become the biggest hit of the streaming giant garnering a worth of Rs 6770 crore. The total budget of Squid Game has reportedly been around Rs 160 crore but it has amassed revenue of a lot more than that. The news report had further mentioned that the success of Squid Game has not only increased the retain value of Netflix's current subscribers but also made them gain new subscribers.

The news report added that around 132 million people have watched at least 2 minutes of the show during the first 23 days of its release. Out of this lot, 89 per cent of people then watched more than one episode of Squid Game while 66 per cent of people finished watching the entire series within 23 days of its release. Talking about the plot of the show, it is a violent survival drama following a group of 465 people playing childhood Korean games to the death to win over 4.5 billion won.

The nine-part show pits the main six characters against each other until one winner stands. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Anupam Tripathi and Wi Ha-Joon in leading roles. It was earlier reported that according to Netflix, the series was at number 2 right after release but raised up to the number 1 spot on September 21, just days after its release.